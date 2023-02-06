Iran & Russia to Build ATTACK DRONE Factory; Israel PRESSURED by Ukraine? | Watchman Newscast

On today’s Watchman Newscast, host Erick Stakelbeck breaks down plans by Russia and Iran to build an attack drone factory inside Russia.

Iran has already supplied Russia with at least 2,000 drones for use in Ukraine.

Now it will reportedly help Russian forces build some 6,000 more drones at the new factory over the next few years that can move faster and travel farther.

Meanwhile, as Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen prepares to travel to Ukraine Ukranian officials have a list of things they want from Israel.

Will Israel comply and risk angering Russia?

