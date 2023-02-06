National Frozen Yogurt Day #FrozenYogert #Holidays | The Holidays Podcast (Ep. 36)

You scream, I scream, we all scream for…Frozen Yogurt?

Yes!

Frozen yogurt is the delicious, creamy treat we all love.

Yogurt was first invented over 4,000 years ago in the Middle East and India and then slowly made its way across the world over the centuries.

But it wasn’t until the 1970’s the brilliant idea of freezing yogurt (and offering a ‘healthier’ alternative) created the taste sensation we love today.

Since then, though tastes have cycled from sweet to sour, frozen yogurt has secured a place in our dessert lexicon.

So, on February 6, pull the lever at your favorite frozen yogurt shop to celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day.