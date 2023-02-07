The Local Church Is Not The Same Thing As The Body of Christ-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-FEB 5 2023
We live in a day and age where because the vast majority of so-called Christians are not studying their Bibles that a great spiritual illiteracy has risen up over the land, and we say things without thinking, never realizing that our words are not actually connected to the thing we&apos;re talking about.

For example, talk to just and about Christian and ask them where you could find the body of Church, the majority would invariably answer &quot;at church!&quot;, but is that true?

Is the local church the body of Christ?

Not according to the Bible.

The local Church is a brick-and-mortar organization, but the body of Christ is an organism as part of a spiritual kingdom.