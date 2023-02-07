The Local Church Is Not The Same Thing As The Body of Christ-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-FEB 5 2023

We live in a day and age where because the vast majority of so-called Christians are not studying their Bibles that a great spiritual illiteracy has risen up over the land, and we say things without thinking, never realizing that our words are not actually connected to the thing we're talking about.

For example, talk to just and about Christian and ask them where you could find the body of Church, the majority would invariably answer "at church!", but is that true?

Is the local church the body of Christ?

Not according to the Bible.

The local Church is a brick-and-mortar organization, but the body of Christ is an organism as part of a spiritual kingdom.