Unholy Grammy Awards?

On February 5, after borrowing some of the backdrop used in #46's recent diatribe, the Grammy Awards ceremony was held.

Song of the year was "Unholy." CBS tweeted a comment that they were "ready to worship." The Universe was asked: Are ceremonies like this, while billed as entertainment, a ritual or ceremony designed to harvest energy?

Or is it simply the same old normalize and indoctrinate scenario?