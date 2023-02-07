February 6, 2023

UPS Store, 1150 am, 32 Third Avenue, I’m preceded, as usual, for a spy, right away, as soon I stepped into this store, this employee tried to give me a hard time about my bike, after depositing my parcel and asking for a receipt he refused to give me one.

This isn’t the first time the CIA/FBI have tried to push my buttons using my bike as an excuse for some incident, this is a movie I’ve seen before, nothing new, it won’t be the last either.

These two staff are new, it seems at this store the staff is replaced every few months.