The Barely Drunken Sacred More Shrink Than Drink Rap With Louie Loc And The Koala! Feb 2023

On this one Koala and Max were the only drinkers.

Crews Control confessed how he was slowing down with drinking and why.

We went into some of the issues alcohol causes both mentally and physically.

Then when Koala joined us the second half of the show Max explains how people like to tell him things he did when drinking and he didn't really do them.

Maxwell then talks about the mysterious texts and phone calls he's been gettingfrom Torry the Tranny.

Finally Koala's guide dog has been on the ropes for a bit, but he's now finally on the mend.

All and all quite an interesting show!