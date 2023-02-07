Full Swing Season 1

Full Swing Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: 2022 was anything but par for the course on the PGA TOUR.

From the creators of Drive to Survive, Full Swing gives you an exclusive look at the most unprecedented season of professional golf.

With off-course access to some of today's greatest players, this series takes you inside the minds of players as they work to build their legacy, and as some weigh the choice of leaving the TOUR for the newly formed LIV league.

Follow top pros across the relentless season of competition and turmoil, witness the intense pressure at each of the four Major Tournaments, and experience how a single shot can make the difference in a single week, season, or career.

Full Swing, only on Netflix February 15.