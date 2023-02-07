PM makes Shapps energy sec and visits District Energy Centre

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the newly appointed Energy Secretary Grant Shapps visit the District Energy Centre in Kings Cross London where he says that the appointment of an energy secretary will help bring down the cost of energy and that his priority is to make energy "cheaper and cleaner".

This comes as BP reports record earnings of $28 billion and scales back its climate change targets.

Report by Czubalam.

