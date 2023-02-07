5 of the Weirdest Super Bowl Halftime Shows

5 of the Weirdest , Super Bowl Halftime Shows.

5, Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye (1995).

Produced by Disney to coincide with the opening of the Disneyland ride, the show included a snake, fire effects and Tony Bennett.

4.

, The Blues Brothers Without John Belushi (1997).

Belushi had been dead for more than ten years.

His brother, Jim, joined Dan Aykroyd to headline the show.

3.

, "Something Grand" (1988).

The 1988 show included 88 pianists on grand pianos, 300 Jazzercisers, 400 swing band performers and Chubby Checker.

2.

, "BeBop Bamboozled" (1989).

The Super Bowl XXIII half time show featured an Elvis impersonator doing the world's largest card trick.

1.

, The Return of the Mickey Mouse Club (1977).

This "Peace, Joy and Love" show kicked off with a massive band rendition of "It's a Small World (After All)." The show also promoted Disney's revamp of the Mickey Mouse Club