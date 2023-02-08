#53: The deadly sins in a modern light – You shall not steal

That you shall not steal should be obvious for everyone nowadays, but wasn’t in the past.

However, this sin still points to an important truth which is that people must respect each other.

Being disrespectful to other expressions of life, whether that is a human, an animal or a plant, makes life harder for that living being, and as such being disrespectful is to steal someone’s life force.

So, the entry level challenge for humanity was to learn to not steal physical things from each other.

The challenge now, since we have grown a lot, is to not steal life force from each other by being disrespectful.