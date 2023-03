BAILING BANKS OUT BY USING DEPOSITORS MONEY TO BAIL THEM IN? WILL MORTGAGED HOMES BE TAKEN?

Have a mortgage you are paying on and are current?

Will they take your home?

Will they call the note due?

Can the just accelerate the note due and say pay us for your home in full or get out?

It is possible they would try this.

An entirely new way to rob, pillage and plunder from the people.