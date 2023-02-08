Eiffel Tower - BSSB Podcast #50

The boys are back, and this week they set a new blunt record and watch the WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

They also talk about the possibility of an "Eiffel Tower" at the Royal Rumble, would Mark give up a toe for Becky Lynch?

The Sonya Deville stalker story, the Paul Pelosi Attack videos, having a stripper on the podcast, fake buildings in cities, the Turkish man who found an ancient underground city in his basement, the Knights Templar and lost history, the 23 yr old girl trapped in an 8-year-old's body, 50 First Dates is a fucked up movie, and more!