NBA Trade Rumors LIVE: Blockbuster Trade W/ D’Angelo Russell & Russell Westbrook Coming?

The 2023 NBA Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away and Chat Sports is LIVE with the freshest NBA trade rumors.

Reports are that the Lakers could be trading for D’Angelo Russell and sending Russell Westbrook to Utah in a 3-team deal.

Here is the breaking NBA news from Shams Charania: The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are in discussions on a three-team deal that would send D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and draft compensation such as a first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. to Minnesota.