Can exercise actually "boost" your metabolism? | Jen Gunter

Can you "boost" your metabolism by exercising more?

Well, it's complicated.

Diving deep into surprising truths about how the body conserves and expends energy in the form of calories, Dr. Jen Gunter reveals what your metabolism actually does, the role of exercise -- and other things weight loss culture doesn't want you to know.

