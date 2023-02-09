Hand in Hand by Dire Straits ~ Walking the Strait and Narrow Path to God

Hand in Hand is yet another beautiful, Soulful song by Mark Knopfler and Dire Straits...where the song is a conversation between Man and God, as we try harder and harder to do better in our Lives, so that we may come closer to God, by going within ourselves, Hand in Hand with God, like Lovers are supposed to...it is a Beautiful lyric, as Mankind continues to Awaken to our reality, that in a World as Upside Down as this, we NEED both God and Jesus Christ, to Show us the Way that surely leads to Heaven...and this is the Inner Path, that is indeed, Strait and Narrow...