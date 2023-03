Russian Relentless Attack On Ugledar: Major Ukrainian Casualties-Bakhmut Drained For Reinforcements

Reports of colossal Ukrainian losses in the stronghold city of Ugledar (Vuhledar in Ukrainian) are coming in, as Russia has ramped up its artillery attacks on the city that is well fortified much like Bakhmut were according to reports Ukrainian leadership has moved forces out to support Ugledar, risking a simultaneous collapse of two major fortified cities that Ukraine has been fighting so hard to hold on to