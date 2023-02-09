Google's New Chatbot Gives Inaccurate Response in Demo

CNN reports that Google's new AI chatbot, Bard, which has yet to be released to the public, has already been called out for an inaccurate response in a demo this week.

The demo, which was posted by Google on Twitter, shows a user ask Bard: "What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope can I tell my 9 year old about?”.

The chatbot's response came in a series of bullet points, one of which read: , "JWST took the very first pictures of a planet outside of our own solar system.".

However, NASA points out that the first image of an exoplanet was captured by the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope in 2004.

After Reuters first reported on the inaccurate response from Bard, shares in Google's parent company, Alphabet, fell 7.7%, decreasing the company's market value by $100 billion.

CNN reports that the AI blunder highlights the challenge Google faces as it looks to integrate AI into its core search engine.

Experts have long cautioned that these tools could spread inaccurate information.

This highlights the importance of a rigorous testing process, something that we’re kicking off this week with our Trusted Tester program, Google spokesperson, via CNN.

We’ll combine external feedback with our own internal testing to make sure Bard’s responses meet a high bar for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information, Google spokesperson, via CNN