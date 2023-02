Forks Sports Highway - "Big Game Hype, NBA Trades, Lebron's Big Night, Aces Under the Table"

On tonight's Forks Sports Highway we amp up the hype for the "Big Game" this weekend between the Chiefs and Eagles, give Lebron James his due for breaking Kareem's scoring record, give a modicum of love to the Pro Bowl and NHL All-Star game, go over many huge NBA trades with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, D'angelo Russell, and so much more in the world of local, college, and pro sports!!