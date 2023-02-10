Lamborghini Esperienza Neve 2023

Lamborghini returns to the ice in Livigno with Esperienza Neve in the beautiful setting of the Alps, where guests can test drive the entire Lamborghini range on the snowy circuit accompanied by Lamborghini Accademia drivers, including Factory Driver Leonardo Pulcini and Super Trofeo drivers.

The 2023 edition stars the Huracán EVO, Huracán STO, Huracán Tecnica and Urus Performante.

Under varying temperature conditions, with lows of up to -18°C, and in the perfect dynamic environment for a fun-to-drive experience, every rear-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive car has the chance to express its capabilities in a different way on the ice track: a unique burst of color set against the white of the snow and ice.

This Automobili Lamborghini program, held in Livigno for the eighth year running, involves a series of exercises to practice driving on low-grip surfaces and become familiar with the different models, ensuring that every participant has the chance to maximize their potential and discover the performance of the Lamborghini super sports car on winter tracks.

All of this, of course, without compromising on fun or safety.