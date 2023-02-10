Braverman quizzed on what 'stop the boats' pledge means

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's pledge to "stop the boats" means a "dramatic reduction" in the number of illegal channel crossings, the home secretary has told ITV News, but she would not put a timescale on the commitment.

Speaking to ITV News Political Correspondent Harry Horton, Suella Braverman says: "Stopping the boat means fixing our problem relating to illegal migration… You can judge me on results.

Words don't matter.

We have told you that we want to stop the boats.

You will come here in a year or so and you'll be very clear whether we've succeeded or not.” But moments later she adds: "I'm not going to put a timescale on it, but what I am going to say is it's going to take as long as it will take." Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn