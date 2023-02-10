They enter into people's dreams and plant ideas into their subconscious

Inception is a 2010 science fiction action film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, who also produced the film with Emma Thomas, his wife.

The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a professional thief who steals information by infiltrating the subconscious of his targets.

He is offered a chance to have his criminal history erased as payment for the implantation of another person's idea into a target's subconscious.The ensemble cast includes Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao, Cillian Murphy, Tom Berenger, and Michael Caine.