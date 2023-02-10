Alec Baldwin Is Sued by Halyna Hutchins’ Family

Hutchins, a cinematographer on the set of 'Rust,' was killed on set last year when Baldwin's prop gun containing a live round went off.

'The Guardian' reports that Baldwin is now being sued by Hutchins' parents and sister.

'The Guardian' reports that the lawsuit accuses Baldwin, armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and others of "battery, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and loss of consortium.".

The lawsuit is separate from the criminal charges Baldwin is currently facing.

It’s clear to us that the relationships of all of our clients have been damaged and that they will not be able to enjoy life in the same way as they did when their precious Halyna was alive, Gloria Allred, attorney representing the Hutchins family, via press conference.

Hutchins' family is from Ukraine, where her mother is an ER nurse.

Of course for all of our three clients the tragic loss of their daughter and sister is heartbreaking but now in addition to this tragedy they have to try to cope with that loss while living in Ukraine in the mist of Putin’s war, Gloria Allred, attorney representing the Hutchins family, via press conference.

The family says they haven't received an apology or any communication from Baldwin.

We want accountability and justice for them.

It’s as simple as that, Gloria Allred, attorney representing the Hutchins family, via press conference