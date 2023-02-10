Fighter Pilot Breaks Down Every Fighter Jet From Top Gun: Maverick

Navy fighter pilot Matthew "Whiz" Buckley breaks down the fighter jets featured in Top Gun: Maverick.

Whiz, in incredible detail, explains everything you need to know about the iconic F-14A Tomcat, F/A-18 Hornet, P-51 Mustang, SU-57 and more.

He also takes a critical look at the film itself.

Just how realistic is Top Gun: Maverick?

