UK Regulator: Pfizer CEO "Misled" Parents About mRNA COVID Vaccine w/ Molly Kingsley – Ask Dr. Drew

"The chaos and disruption inflicted on today's generation of schoolchildren is unmatched in any previous era," Molly Kingsley wrote in The Daily Mail.

The UK mother, faced with constant COVID lockdowns and school closures, pleaded for authorities to realize the grave harm they were causing to children – a generation that was falling behind in their education even though their risk from the pandemic was far below any other age group.