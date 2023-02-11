TITANIC-OLYMPIC DECEPTION: MORGAN-ROTHSCHILD-ROCKEFELLER, FEDERAL RESERVE

It is the 110th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic, the most famous luxury transatlantic liner in history, in which 1,514 people lost their lives.

To date, the details of how this tragedy took place remain a mystery.

Is what we have been led to believe actually true, i.e.

That the ship hit an iceberg, which ultimately triggered its ruin?

Alternatively, could there have been other underlying factors that involve some of the richest people in the world, at that time, namely, the Morgans, the Rockefellers and the Rothschilds?