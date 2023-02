Wedding Crashers -Original Theatrical Trailer

In this raucous romantic comedy, John (Owen Wilson) and his buddy Jeremy (Vince Vaughn) are emotional criminals who know how to use a woman's hopes and dreams for their own carnal gain.

And their modus operandi?

Crashing weddings.

Normally, they meet guests who want to toast the romantic day with a random hook-up.

But when John meets Claire (Rachel McAdams), he discovers what true love -- and heartache -- feels like.