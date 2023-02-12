You need to tune on the right frequency

I Don’t understand life and I will be never tired to say it but then sometime you experience some extraordinary events and you restart questioning all of this madness, I noticed that everyone journey is different so that we all have apparently an unique journey so seems that what is life for me isn’t for an other and that’s when actually problems arise cause if we aren’t awakened enough we start to believe that our Journey is the real one and everyone else should stick with that, obviously I could be wrong and they are right who the hell knows.