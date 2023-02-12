Deeper Network (DPR) Mining Farm
In this video I&apos;ll talk all about my Deeper Network (DPR) mining farm that I have running 24/7 non-stop 365 days everyday, which generates passive income daily.

I first starting mining $DPR January 1st of 2022 and learned the vast benefits of rewards for simply sharing my internet bandwidth that I mostly don&apos;t use it all.

Might as well get compensated for it since I&apos;m already paying for my internet anyways.

I&apos;ll be also talking about future updates about Deeper Network and product line.

⚙️ My Deeper Network (DPR) mining gear: https://amzn.to/3Lz9qiv