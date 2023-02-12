Deeper Network (DPR) Mining Farm

In this video I'll talk all about my Deeper Network (DPR) mining farm that I have running 24/7 non-stop 365 days everyday, which generates passive income daily.

I first starting mining $DPR January 1st of 2022 and learned the vast benefits of rewards for simply sharing my internet bandwidth that I mostly don't use it all.

Might as well get compensated for it since I'm already paying for my internet anyways.

I'll be also talking about future updates about Deeper Network and product line.

⚙️ My Deeper Network (DPR) mining gear: https://amzn.to/3Lz9qiv