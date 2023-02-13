Arctic Calling | RT Documentary

‘No one’s here by chance.

Everyone was chosen for particular strengths’, says Vladimir Shatunov, chief technical officer of ‘Clean Arctic’ team.

Volunteers spent 6 weeks on an isolated island which is the farthest, most northern point of the Russian Arctic.

They’ve gained experience in sorting rubbish under the most extreme conditions and learnt how to react if you see a roaming polar bear through the window.

The Documentary shows how volunteers’ work can make a difference and contribute to conservation of the Arctic's eco-system.