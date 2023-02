Strikes: Holden ‘disappointed’ in RMT approach

Transport minister Richard Holden says he is 'disappointed' the RMT has not put forward the latest pay offer to its members.

His comments come as the union announces plans to ballot its members on future strike action.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn