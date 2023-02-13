Madrid: Why did 250,000 protest against healthcare system yesterday? | *Explainer | Oneindia News

Spain is reeling under a severe healthcare crisis…and people’s indignation seems to be multiplying with every passing month.

The situation in Madrid has been reported to be extremely critical.

Yesterday, hundreds of thousands of Spaniards flooded the streets of Madrid for the largest protest yet against the regional government’s management of the capital city’s health care services.

Over 250,000 people rallied in the city center yesterday, according to the central Spanish government.

But the organizers claimed that the crowd was actually around 1 million.

Many protesters carried homemade signs with messages in Spanish that read “The right to health is a human right.

Defend the health service.” In this video, we decode these healthcare protests happening in Spain..especially in Madrid…besides explaining how Madrid has come to the brink of a healthcare disaster.

