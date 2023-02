Everything Everywhere All at Once Movie Review: The Movie That Deserves the Oscar for Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once (starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis and Directed by Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert aka The Daniels) is a genre bending multiverse odyssey that is up for multiple Oscars including Best Picture, but does it separate itself from the multiverse trend of shallow writing?

Let's look at all the angles at once, shall we...