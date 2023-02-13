UKRAINE WAR. WHY HAS RUSSIAS SPRING OFFENSIVE STARTED EARLY?

Retired Air-Vice-Marshal Sean Bell takes a look at NATO claims Russia’s anticipated spring offensive against Ukraine has already…….started.
Retired Air-Vice-Marshal Sean Bell takes a look at NATO claims Russia’s anticipated spring offensive against Ukraine has already…….started.
New York is "welcoming" back teachers who refused the mRNA Covid shots — but only after forwarding their..
For months, there had been speculation about Russia preparing a fresh offensive in eastern Ukraine. Now it seems like the renewed..
Germany and US , Agree to Send Advanced , Tanks to Ukraine.
CNN reports that Germany has finally confirmed
that it will..