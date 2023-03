Fake Lion Prank On Dog!!!!!!!

Get ready for some laughter with this hilarious video of a lion prank on a dog!

Watch as a fake majestic lion shows off its acting skills and tricks a playful pup into thinking it's just a big, scary kitty.

The dog's reaction is priceless and will have you in stitches.

This lighthearted video is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and brighten up your day.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show!