How to Set , Realistic Business , Goals in 2023.
'Newsweek' recently offered readers tips for setting, achievable business goals in 2023.
Here are, four things , they recommend:.
1.
Consider resources, Set realistic goals that match , your business resources.
.
2.
Break it up, Separate big annual goals into smaller, more achievable goals.
.
This approach can help , give your team a motivational boost , every time they crush one of their goals.
3.
Include the team, When setting goals it can be a good idea to , run everything past your team before making it official.
This can help increase , buy-in from employees, , while also ensuring that goals are realistic.
4.
Be SMART, The SMART framework is a five-step process to help, refine goals by making them more specific and actionable.
S, Specific.
M, Measurable.
A, Achievable.
R, Relevant.
T, Time-bound.
'Newsweek' reports that SMART goals can add much-needed structure to business goals, making them much more achievable