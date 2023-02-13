How to Set Realistic Business Goals in 2023

'Newsweek' recently offered readers tips for setting, achievable business goals in 2023.

Here are, four things , they recommend:.

1.

Consider resources, Set realistic goals that match , your business resources.

.

2.

Break it up, Separate big annual goals into smaller, more achievable goals.

.

This approach can help , give your team a motivational boost , every time they crush one of their goals.

3.

Include the team, When setting goals it can be a good idea to , run everything past your team before making it official.

This can help increase , buy-in from employees, , while also ensuring that goals are realistic.

4.

Be SMART, The SMART framework is a five-step process to help, refine goals by making them more specific and actionable.

S, Specific.

M, Measurable.

A, Achievable.

R, Relevant.

T, Time-bound.

'Newsweek' reports that SMART goals can add much-needed structure to business goals, making them much more achievable