Michigan State University Police provide update on shooting at MSU campus

Michigan State University police said at least five people have been shot, some with life-threatening injuries, on the MSU campus on Monday night.

They are still looking for a suspect, who they say is a Black male, short in stature, wearing red shoes, a gym jacket and a ball cap.

They are looking at surveillance video now.

Police say it started around 8:18 p.m.

At Berkey Hall and they received several 911 calls.

Police arrived quickly, officials say, and they located the five victims.