Dr. Paul Thomas - The Assault on Informed Consent

Dr Paul Thomas, a much beloved paediatrician of over 30 years, was forced to close his medical practice in 2022 after being suspended by the Oregon Medical Board.

His crime was to publish a peer-reviewed study comparing health outcomes of patients who had been vaccinated to those who had not, the results of which were not to the Medical Board’s liking.

He wrote the book “The Vaccine-Friendly Plan” to empower families and help them make informed decisions about vaccination.

He is the founder and host of the show With the Wind; Science Revealed.