Iranian chess player Sara Khadem exiled for refusing to wear headscarf in tournament | Oneindia News

One of the world's most promising chess players, 25-year-old Sara Khadem, hailing from Iran is exiled from the country.

This comes as she decided to play at an international tournament without her headscarf, in solidarity with the protest movement in Iran.

According to reports, arrest papers are issued against her compelling her to live in exile in southern Spain, with her husband and one-year-old son.

