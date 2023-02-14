CNN Host Shares Paranoid Conspiracy About Elon Musk & This CEO | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about CNN’s Don Lemon sharing his paranoid conspiracy theories about Elon Musk and Rupert Murdoch meeting at the Super Bowl; how Hamilton 68 spread disinformation about Russian bots only to be revealed as a fraud by the Twitter Files; his email exchanges with Newsguard, the factcheckers that PragerU CEO Marissa Streit warned him about; World Economic Forum head Klaus Schwab explaining his plan to have stakeholder capitalism replace shareholder capitalism; Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva mandating that all families follow a vaccine mandate for their children to be eligible for the Bolsa Familia financial assistance; Fox News’ Shannon Bream asking Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs why she opposes school choice and vouchers when she attended private school; Randi Weingarten expressing her despair that the College Board caved to the demands of Ron DeSantis to change the AP African American studies curriculum; Chuck Schumer telling the hosts of “The View” the real reason voters don’t want a Biden 2024 campaign; “Real Time with Bill Maher” guest and Democrat Paul Begala admitting to Bill that Democrats have made a massive mistake with supporting “Defund the Police”; Tucker Carlson’s interview with Roseanne Barr; Stevewilldoit’s Super Bowl commercial for Rumble; and much more.