Nikki Haley Announces 2024 Presidential Bid

CNN reports that the former Republican governor of South Carolina made her announcement in a video on Feb.

14.

It’s time for a new generation of leadership to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose, Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, via 2024 presidential bid announcement.

Haley served as an ambassador to the U.N.

Under President Trump.

Haley recently told reporters that she called Trump to let him know she was considering a White House bid and he said, "You should do it.".

Trump announced his presidential campaign last year, which means the two politicians will be competing for the GOP nomination.

Haley went on to talk about her experience growing up as the daughter of Indian immigrants.

Not Black, not White.

I was different.

But my mom would always say your job is not to focus on the differences but the similarities.

And my parents reminded me and my siblings every day how blessed we were to live in America, Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, via 2024 presidential bid announcement.

Haley then recounted her time as governor and a U.N.

Ambassador.

Some look at our past as evidence that America’s founding principles are bad.

They say the promise of freedom is just made up.

Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil.

Nothing could be further from the truth, Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, via 2024 presidential bid announcement.

Some people look at America and see vulnerability.

The socialist left sees an opportunity to rewrite history.

China and Russia are on the march.

, Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, via 2024 presidential bid announcement.

They all think we can be bullied, kicked around.

You should know this about me: I don’t put up with bullies and when you kick back it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels, Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, via 2024 presidential bid announcement.

CNN reports that Haley will deliver remarks on Feb.

15 at a campaign event in Charleston