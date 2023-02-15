Josh Boswell: Sara, Jim's wife also says how CLOSE they are

Josh Boswell: "It's the latest in a long line of pieces of evidence that show that Joe probably did know what his family members were doing, the foreign business dealings they had.So I've got these documents that one of them is the most interesting one.

I think the affidavit from this former senior treasury official.He was investigating this case.Jim was trying to negotiate a$140,000,000 settlement between this US.Company and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.And he comes and interviews Jim about it.

And Jim is incredibly frank with him.In fact, he boasts about how he only got the job during this negotiation because hewas the then vice president's brother.