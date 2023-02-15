The Rundown Live #902 - Ohio Derailment, Valentines Day Origin, AI Movies, Robots

Reporter Addy Ads joins on on scene in Ohio covering what maybe the worst pollution of natural resources in our lifetime, Occult origins of Valentine's day, Left activist: Straight men must date trans women to fight hate, One Third of Americans Would Use Genetics Tech to Make Their Offspring Smarter, Study Finds, Supermarket robot escapes store, Intolerant Antifa supports war over anti-war rally with right wingers, Now for sale: Data on your mental health, David Guetta says the future of music is in AI, Stable Diffusion has launched a generative AI for video, Inflation rose 0.5% in January, more than expected and up 6.4% from a year ago, Drag Shows Are the Next Target for Republican Lawmakers and more!