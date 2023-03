Folky Official Trailer for Amazon's Daisy Jones and the Six

Watch the official trailer for the Amazon Prime Video limited series Daisy Jones and the Six, based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel.

Daisy Jones and the Six Cast: Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone, Suki Waterhouse, Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon and Tom Wright Stream Daisy Jones and the Six March 3, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video!