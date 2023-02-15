Nikki Haley Says Politicians Over 75 Should Undergo Competency Tests

Politico reports that Haley kicked off her 2024 presidential campaign on Feb.

15 in Charleston, SC.

In a speech, the former governor of South Carolina called for mandatory competency tests for some senior politicians.

In the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire.

, Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, via Politico.

We’ll have term limits for Congress.

And mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old, Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, via Politico.

Haley's remarks seemingly target two of her current 2024 opponents, Donald Trump, 76, and President Biden, 80.

President Biden is the oldest president the U.S. has ever had.

We’re ready.

Ready to move past the stale ideas and faded names of the past, and we are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future, Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, via Politico.

America is not past our prime.

It’s just that our politicians are past theirs, Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, via Politico.

Haley's White House bid was officially announced on Feb.

14.

Republicans have lost the popular vote in seven out of the last eight presidential elections.

That has to change, Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, via Twitter video.

If you’re tired of losing, put your trust in a new generation.

And if you want to win not just as a party but as a country, stand with me, Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, via Twitter video