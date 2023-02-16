Why Is There Deafening Silence on the Ohio Train Derailment?

There is a town hall happening in East Palestine, OH tonight, the site of the train derailment that led to an explosion, blasting chemicals into the air and, according to reports, into the Ohio River.
There is a town hall happening in East Palestine, OH tonight, the site of the train derailment that led to an explosion, blasting chemicals into the air and, according to reports, into the Ohio River.
Watch VideoWhile concerns have been building across the railroad industry for years about the growing length of trains, our Scripps..
Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden on Friday directed federal agencies to go door-to-door in East Palestine, Ohio, to check on..