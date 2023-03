Phil Doglewski has a NEW Money Making Plan but LOSES His License?!?! || CBC + Patreon

The views expressed by the people I cover are NOT MINE.

I show these people ONLY TO DISPROVE their ridiculous claims. There is ZERO truth in what they pretend to "know" or have been told by their "secret source".

This has proven itself true over the last few years with NOTHING happening that they claimed would.

We run this channel to rescue those indoctrinated by this type of made up BS content.