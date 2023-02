Are We in the End Times?

Desmond Birch, scholar, theologian and expert on prophecy joins us to discuss the seriousness of the times we are living through and if we are in fact in the end times.

What does it mean that we are seeing an intensification of the signs of the times?

God appears to be warning us of some imminent chastisement.

What can be done about it and is it really unfolding right before us now?

This impacts every single one of us.

No one will be untouched by these events.