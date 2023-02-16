'Team Jorge': Exposé unmasks Israeli group meddling in foreign elections |Explainer | Oneindia News

A new exposé has again highlighted the issue of ‘election meddling’ in other countries.

And in the crosshair this time is a rather shadowy…and a secretive Israeli firm.

This sensational revealation adds to an increasing gamut of evidence which clearly highlights how ‘under-the-radar’ private firms across the world are profiting via meddling in most important elections of other nations.

This expose also shows how such firms employ various methods to influence the elections using invasive hacking tools and the power of social media platforms to manipulate public opinion and to sway voters.

In this video, we bring to you this exclusive revealation and explain why this is a very dangerous trend for democracies around the world.

