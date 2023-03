Mikal Bridges 15 straight points, 45 overall give Brooklyn win over Heat, 116-105

The Miami Heat paid a visit to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center Wednesday night.

It was the first meeting between the two squads since Kevin Durant’s MCL Sprain in South Beach, which turned out to be the last of his Nets tenure.While Mikal Bridges isn’t going to make Nets fans forget KD, he created his own memories Wednesday by scoring a career high 45, taking over a close game in the fourth and making it his alone.