Russian military reserves 'significantly depleted', analysts say

Russia’s costly military campaign in Ukraine has likely significantly depleted Russian equipment and manpower reserves necessary to sustain a successful large-scale offensive in eastern Ukraine – says the Institute for the Study of War.
Russia’s costly military campaign in Ukraine has likely significantly depleted Russian equipment and manpower reserves necessary to sustain a successful large-scale offensive in eastern Ukraine – says the Institute for the Study of War.
Watch VideoChina called for a cease-fire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, in a vaguely worded proposal released Friday..
marks one year since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops over the border into Ukraine for a “special military..